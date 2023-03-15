Communist China is now actively challenging the international world order, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

The growing influence of China now represents a “challenge” to the world order, Rishi Sunak has admitted, with the UK leader now calling for Western nations to stand up to the increasingly powerful Eastern nation.

Sunak’s statement comes amid a newly agreed deal between the UK, U.S. and Australia which will see the former two nations supply the latter with nuclear submarines in an attempt to tip the military balance in the Indo-Pacific.

According to a report by the BBC, Sunak views the deal as proving the UK’s “commitment to global security” in a world that is ever-increasingly fraught with political tensions.

Speaking in California, Sunak described the world as having become “more volatile”, adding that “threats to our security have increased” with the growth of opposition powers.

“China is a country with fundamentally different values to ours and it represents a challenge to the world order,” he said. “And that’s why it’s right that we are alert to that and take steps to protect ourselves… stand up for our values and protect our interests.”

