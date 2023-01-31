Beijing is closely watching Russia’s war in Ukraine and learning lessons that may influence future decisions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, stressing warnings about China’s behavior including its threats toward Taiwan.

“If President Putin wins in Ukraine, this would send a message that authoritarian regimes can achieve their goals through brute force. This is dangerous,” Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. “What is happening in Europe today could happen in east Asia tomorrow.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered fears in Japan that China could be emboldened to make a similar bid for Taiwan, a move that Tokyo sees as directly affecting its own security.

European allies are increasingly conscious of the growing security threat China poses in a variety of arenas, particularly in the long term. The NATO chief repeated warnings about China’s efforts to build up its military and nuclear weapons, as well as what he described as bullying behavior toward its neighbors and efforts to control critical infrastructure while spreading disinformation about the alliance.

“We reaffirmed that we would take Japan-NATO cooperation to a new level, in concrete terms by developing cyber ties,” Kishida said. “We welcome NATO interest and involvement in the Indo Pacific.” Japan will set up a NATO representative office and consider taking part in various NATO meetings regularly, Kishida added.

