China is hungry for investment funding — but why is Beijing unable to raise cash at home?

Shein desperately wants to raise money in the US.

The cut-rate clothing maker, which arguably runs the largest network of Chinese sweatshops in the world, has privately notified the SEC that it wants to list on the New York Stock Exchange. And it is throwing money around in Washington to help win over China hawks.

But why? You would think that, if a Chinese company has a successful business model, Chinese investors would be pouring money into it. After all, China has the second largest economy in the world, and its billionaires number second only to the United States.

So why can’t Chinese companies raise sufficient capital at home? Or, to put it another way, what do wealthy, well-connected Chinese know about their own companies — and government — that Americans don’t?

Quite a bit, actually.

They know that Chinese companies routinely exaggerate their profits to entice investors and that they keep multiple sets of books. Few, aside from the insiders who actually control the money flow, know how well — or poorly — a company is doing.

