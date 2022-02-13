YAHOO NEWS:

A recently inked deal to build a nuclear power plant in Argentina is the latest effort by China to engage with Latin American countries using its advanced clean energy technology, part of a broader push to expand its influence in the region.

The US$8 billion plant, known as Atucha III, will use China’s home-grown Hualong One design. Located near Lima – about 100km (62 miles) northwest of the capital Buenos Aires – it will be Argentina’s fourth nuclear power station and will have an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatts and an initial life of 60 years.

Beijing and Buenos Aires agreed to cooperate on the project back in 2015, but progress had stalled until the contract was signed between state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation and Nucleoelectrica Argentina on January 31.

Days later, Argentina agreed to join China’s global Belt and Road Initiative – the first major Latin American country to do so – with President Alberto Fernandez signing a memorandum of understanding during a visit to Beijing.

