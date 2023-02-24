The European Union has questioned the credibility of China’s position paper for peace in Ukraine, saying Beijing has already taken Moscow’s side in the war.

A 12-point position paper was released on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, opposing the use of sanctions and nuclear weapons, and calling on all parties to stop “fanning the flames” of the war.

Speaking in Estonia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implied that China was not a neutral party in the conflict.

“You have to see [the paper] against a specific backdrop. And that is the backdrop that China has taken a side by signing an unlimited friendship right before invasion of Ukraine started,” she said, referring to a cooperation agreement signed by Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing on February 6 last year.

“So we will look at the principles of course, but we will look at them against the backdrop that China has taken sides.”

This view was also espoused by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who told German state broadcaster ZDF: “We should have no illusions about China. They have up until now not taken a stand against Russia.”

