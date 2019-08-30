THE HILL:

A Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote extensively on Chinese President Xi Jinping was forced to leave China after the country declined to renew his press credentials.

The visa of Chun Han Wong, a Singaporean national, could not be renewed without press credentials and the reporter was forced to leave the country on Friday, The Journal reported.

The Journal applied to renew Wong’s credentials last month and his visa expired without approval for renewal.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly did not give the newspaper a reason for its decision, but told The Washington Post in a statement that it managed matters pertaining to foreign news outlets and reporters according to the country’s laws.

“We firmly oppose that a few foreign reporters are maliciously tarnishing China, and we don’t welcome such reporters,” it told The Post.

Wong was one of two journalists who reported an article for The Journal stating that Xi’s cousin was facing scrutiny from Australian law enforcement.