The China Daily, a Chinese Communist Party-controlled outlet, has paid over $1 million to establishment outlets that support the Journalism Competition and Protection Act (JCPA).

Breitbart News has chronicled how the News Media Alliance, a trade association representing some of the most powerful media conglomerates, has showered Congress with millions in lobbying and donations in order to receive support for the JCPA.

Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) disclosures also detail how many of the newspapers that support the JCPA have received significant funds from China Daily, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party’s State Council Information Office.

FARA disclosures reveal that from May 2021 to April 2022, China Daily‘s expenditures total over $1 million to USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, and the Chicago Tribune.

