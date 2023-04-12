China’s state-run propaganda outlets welcomed the news of extensive alleged leaks from the U.S. government surfacing in dozens of documents on social media sites and video game servers, declaring the information on Wednesday to be a blow to Washington’s “surveillance empire.”

The state-run Xinhua News Agency, China Daily, and the Global Times all weighed in on the blossoming scandal, comparing it to the 2013 revelations of extensive National Security Agency (NSA) spying by leaker Edward Snowden and predicting that America would lose critical allies such as South Korea over the alleged revelations.

Corporate media outlets in the United States, most notably the left-wing New York Times and Washington Post, began publishing reports over the weekend on America’s involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing the documents in question.

According to an investigation by the U.K. Guardian, the documents had been circulating on Discord, a video game social network, for months, potentially as early as January. Users shared the documents, including items marked “top secret” and illustrative slides, which seemingly detailed Ukrainian military assets and troop movements.

