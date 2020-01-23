NY POST

Beijing has nixed plans for all large-scale Chinese Lunar New Year festivities as the deadly coronavirus spreads to hundreds and two more cities restricted travel. Officials said Thursday they’ve canceled a number of public New Year celebrations in an effort to contain the outbreak of the flu-like virus, which can be transmitted from person to person, CNN reported. “In order to control the epidemic, protect people’s lives and health, reduce the mass gathering and ensure people to have a harmonious and peaceful Spring Festival, it is decided to cancel all the large-scale events, including temple fairs, in Beijing as of today,” the Beijing Culture and Tourism Bureau said in a statement.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST