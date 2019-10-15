The Sun / FOXNEWS

An experimental attack helicopter that looks like a flying saucer has been unveiled in China. The strange flying machine, dubbed the Great White Shark, is loaded with an arsenal of high-tech weaponry and could take to the skies as early as next year. Pictures of the UFO-like aircraft with an unusual central cockpit first began to circulate online last week after it featured at an air show near Beijing. State-run Chinese paper Global Times later confirmed that the contraption was a new type of experimental helicopter known as the Great White Shark. The craft can be coated with stealth materials and loaded with missiles, making it a potentially lethal weapon on the battlefield.

READ MORE AT THE SUN / FOXNEWS