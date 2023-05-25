China blew up the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, with hypersonic missiles in a menacing simulation — which Chinese researchers say proves the US Navy warship could be “destroyed with certainty.”

Using a war game simulation system, China’s military forces sank the carrier fleet using a volley of 24 hypersonic anti-ship missiles over the course of 20 intense battles.

The results of the simulations were made public in a May paper published by the Chinese-language Journal of Test and Management Technology, according to the South China Morning Post.

In the scenario, the US vessels are attacked after continuing to approach an island claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea despite repeated warnings.

The researchers said that some of the missiles in the three-wave attack were fired from as far away as the Gobi Desert — and that nearly every US surface vessel was shattered by the attack and eventually sank in the simulation.

Researchers claim it proves that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier fleet, which has been thought of as being unsinkable by conventional weapons, could be “destroyed with certainty,” by a relatively small number of hypersonic strikes.

