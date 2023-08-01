China and UAE Plan First-Ever Joint Air Force Exercise in Uyghur Genocide Region

The Chinese Defense Ministry on Monday announced Falcon Shield 2023, the first joint exercise between the air forces of China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to be held next month in occupied East Turkistan, home of the oppressed Uyghur Muslims.

The Chinese statement said the exercise would “deepen pragmatic exchange and cooperation between the two militaries and … promote mutual understanding and trust.” It did not say how many aircraft the UAE would commit to the endeavor.

The UAE is a longtime U.S. ally that frequently trains with the American military and relies heavily on American equipment. Over half of the planes in the United Arab Emirates Air Force (UAEAF) inventory are American-made F-16s, and its helicopter fleet relies heavily on Bell and Boeing models, including the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. The U.S. government might not be pleased to see F-16s or AH-64s participating in joint exercises with China.

By contrast, most of the Chinese airframes owned by the UAE are drones. China’s state-run Global Times reported that China sold a dozen of its L15 trainer jets to the UAE in February, with an option for the Emiratis to buy 36 more.

The Global Times quoted Chinese military aviation expert Fu Qianshao, predicting that Chinese pilots could be invited to the UAE for another joint exercise in the near future, and more arms deals could be forthcoming.

