Chilling videos show injured Hamas hostage in al-Shifa hospital on Oct. 7 and the inside of terror tunnel beneath facility

EXPOSED: This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 a.m and 11:01 a.m. in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by… pic.twitter.com/2oNfJEhNab — KSO (@kaurday) November 19, 2023

Chilling new video shows Israeli hostages being rushed into Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital on the morning of the Oct. 7 terror attack — while other footage reveals the inside of a terror tunnel under the medical site.The hostage video captured the moment one of the kidnapped victims was rushed bleeding into Gaza City’s largest hospital, which Israel has since targeted with strikes, claiming it has been covering as a Hamas terrorist stronghold.The video, taken between 10:42 and 11:01 a.m. Oct. 7, features Hamas terrorists rushing a Nepalese and a Thai civilian into the hospital, with one of the hostages then seen bleeding while lying back on a stretcher, according to Israel Defense Forces.The terrorists are captured in the footage passing the injured hostage to a group of doctors, who then take him into a separate room.“These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the Oct. 7 Massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” the IDF said in a statement Sunday.“We have not yet located both of these hostages and rescued them,” added IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. “We do not know where they are.”

