Larry Celona and Tamar Lapin – NY POST

Surveillance footage obtained by The Post captured Nichelle Thomas, 52, walking on Fourth Avenue in Park Slope at around 1 p.m., apparently heading to a store on the corner of St. Marks place. She’s about to open the door, when a woman sprints up behind her and pulls out a gun. The attacker then shoots her target point-blank in the back of the head and runs off. The 9-second clip ends with the victim crumpling to the ground. She was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she died, police said. A suspect turned herself in to cops at the 78th Precinct with her lawyer later Wednesday, according to police sources.

