Chilling video shows terrified revellers hiding in undergrowth and recording messages for loved ones as Hamas gunmen stalked Israeli festival in massacre that left 260 dead

Chilling video has emerged of the moment terrified Israeli festivalgoers were forced to hide in the undergrowth to avoid a hail of bullets from Hamas gunmen in a massacre that has left some 260 civilians dead.

Survivors of the attack posted clips showing them crawling under bushes and recording hushed farewell messages to their loved ones as they watched victims get slaughtered.

Many lay petrified for more than five hours before they heard the sound of armed rescuers speaking in Hebrew.

The Palestinian terrorists stormed the Supernova Festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip, as part of its surprise assault on Saturday.

Music at the deadly rave, which survivors said initially had ‘good vibes’, played all night until around 6.30am, when a siren began blaring warning of rockets.

Festivalgoers knew there was a risk of rocket attacks. But they didn’t expect a truckloads of gunmen cutting power to the festival and storming the site, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

