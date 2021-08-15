NY Post

Horrifying footage obtained by The Post on Saturday shows the moment a cold-blooded assassin fatally shoots a man seven times inside a Bronx deli — turning the store into a scene described by one ex-cop as something out of “Carlito’s Way.” The 14-second surveillance clip from the Friday afternoon ambush inside the B.H. Gourmet Deli on Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor shows the victim, 21-year-old “Law & Order” extra Jayquan Lewis, among at least five people in the bodega as he waited to buy a bottle of Poland Spring water. One customer leaves the store as the gunman suddenly emerges from the back, dressed in denim shorts, a white tank top and sneakers and wearing a black cross-body bag. The killer walks by a man standing near the deli door, lifts his arm and starts blasting at Lewis — who falls to the ground, his legs seen shaking in the disturbing footage. Lewis was struck three times in the chest, three times in the arm and once in the stomach, sources said. “The assassination reminds me of the scene from ‘Carlito’s Way’ when Al Pacino’s character gets shot by Benny Blanco from the Bronx,” said Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective who is now an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

