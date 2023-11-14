Chilling video shows Israeli soldier toss grenades back at Hamas terrorists, saving several people

New footage from October 7 shows how Hamas terrorists attacked a packed public bomb shelter near the Nova festival near Re'im, hurling grenades at the partygoers who were sheltering from the rocket attacks. Inside, off duty soldier Staff Sgt. Aner Elyakim Shapiro managed to toss… pic.twitter.com/pmlcVQnvg8 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 14, 2023

Chilling newly released video appears to show the moment a heroic off-duty Israeli soldier tossed hand grenades back at Hamas terrorists after they threw them inside a crowded bomb shelter, where he was eventually killed.Staff Sgt. Aner Shapira, 22, was among a group of Israelis attending the Tribe of Nova music festival who fled to the shelter in Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched its invasion of the Jewish state.Shapira’s mother has told Kan News that her son stood near the shelter’s entrance to protect the roughly 30 people who hunkered down inside.“He stood at the entrance, and threw the grenades out and he managed to save so many people,” she said in Hebrew.A four-minute dashcam video posted Tuesday by the South First Responders group on Telegram shows the terrorists tossing a grenade into the shelter before a man runs.

READ MORE