Chilling video shows Houthi rebels hijacking Israel-linked ship in Red Sea, taking crew hostage

Yemen's Houthi rebels captured an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea on Sunday, taking 25 crew members hostage, escalating regional tensions amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Iran-backed group justified the hijacking due to the ship's connection to Israel pic.twitter.com/ZveRNWuahM — tac_tribe (@studio8joey) November 20, 2023

Dramatic video showed Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen hijacking what they saw was an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea on Sunday – but Israeli officials insist that the vessel has no links to the country.Armed fighters rappelled onto the deck of the Bahamas-flagged vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader from a helicopter and quickly held the 25 crewmembers at gunpoint, footage released Monday by the Houthi television station Al Masirah showed.Their entry was notably similar to the method used by Iranian forces during vessel seizures in the Strait of Hormuz, the Times of Israel noted.One of the rebels could be heard shouting what sounded like the Houthi slogan while he paced the deck.The act is the first official entry into a foreign war by the Houthis, which was designated as a terrorist group by the US until February 2021.

