A chilling video captured the moment a Chicago resident was robbed at gunpoint by a group of masked thugs in front of his home as his wife, kids, and other relatives slept inside.

Victor Galena Sr. was on his way to work at about 6 a.m. Friday in the Windy City’s Hermosa neighborhood when he and two companions were accosted by a group of robbers wearing black ski masks, CBS News Chicago reported.

“They started pointing a gun at my dad and [one of his companions] who was up here on those stairs,” the victim’s son Victor Galena Jr. told the news outlet.

The group had been counting the money that they planned to spend on construction tools that day when they were attacked by thugs.

Fearing that the men might try to enter his home, the father stayed in the doorway.

“In case they try to force their way in there, then he was going to fight back,” the son said, noting that Galena Sr.’s wife, five children, sister, and nephews were sleeping inside.

READ MORE