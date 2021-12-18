NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a 14-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and shot a robber in the face as he tried to steal cash from the family’s pizzeria in Philadelphia.

The violent confrontation in the City of Brotherly Love took place about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Bold Pizza on Spring Garden Street, where one of three men who had just robbed a nearby CVS pharmacy entered the pizza joint, according to WPVI.

The footage shows the robber reaching over the cash register and tussling with the clerk before her son pulls out the gun and opens fire.

More from the NY Post