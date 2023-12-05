Chilling Photos shows Florida honors student lurking over mom’s bed moments before he allegedly stabbed her to death

Haunting images caught on a baby monitor show the 13-year-old Florida honors student accused of killing his sleeping mother looming over her bed moments before he allegedly plunged a knife into her — as his newborn sister slept in a crib steps away.

A black-and-white time-stamped image shared by the Miami-Dade District Attorney’s Office on Monday shows Derek Rosa standing over his mother, Irina Garcia, while she slept in her bed on Oct. 12.

Just after 11 p.m. that night, Rosa is seen hunching over Garcia. About a half-hour later, he called 911 to report her murder.

In a chilling twist, the teen’s newborn half-sister sleeps in a crib right next to the bed while the mom sleeps, seemingly unaware of her son’s presence.

Prosecutors have yet to provide further detail on what they claim is happening in the photo.

