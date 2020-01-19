Jerusalem Post:

The PA daily newspaper ‘Al-Hayat al-Jadida’ published an opinion on Saturday calling on readers to commit murders to halt the events of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The Palestinian Authority’s daily newspaper Al-Hayat al-Jadida (The New Life) printed an opinion piece on Saturday calling on readers to carry out murders in Jerusalem to halt the upcoming diplomatic event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported in a press release on Sunday.Noted world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Charles of the UK are expected to attend.

The opinion argues that while “the Holocaust done to the Jews is terrible,” it claims that “the Palestinian Holocaust still being carried out by Israel is of little weight, pretty, spectacular, good,” according to PMW. “Of course, Palestinians will never accept such an equation,” the opinion piece says, adding that “one shot will disrupt the ceremony and one body will cancel the ceremony,” the watchdog reported.