Shocking new video obtained by The Post shows the harrowing moment Manhattan bodega worker Jose Alba was apparently stabbed himself while fending off and fatally slashing a violent ex-con who attacked him.

In the chilling footage, Alba, 61, battles back and slashes career criminal Austin Simon inside the Manhattan bodega July 1 — as the former convict’s girlfriend appears to pull a knife from her purse and stab the worker.

Simon was later pronounced dead, while Alba was charged with his murder.

The footage provides a new view of the bloody exchange. Simon’s unidentified girlfriend has not been charged in the case.

