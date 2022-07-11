Chilling new video shows how NYC bodega worker Jose Alba was apparently stabbed

Shocking new video obtained by The Post shows the harrowing moment Manhattan bodega worker Jose Alba was apparently stabbed himself while fending off and fatally slashing a violent ex-con who attacked him.

In the chilling footage, Alba, 61, battles back and slashes career criminal Austin Simon inside the Manhattan bodega July 1 — as the former convict’s girlfriend appears to pull a knife from her purse and stab the worker.

Simon was later pronounced dead, while Alba was charged with his murder.

The footage provides a new view of the bloody exchange. Simon’s unidentified girlfriend has not been charged in the case.

