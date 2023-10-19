Chilling new image shows terrorist with Israeli woman who cooked for them to escape hostage nightmare

A chilling new image has emerged of an Israeli grandmother being held by a Hamas terrorist in her bullet-riddled home – where she cooked for her captors and engaged them in small talk until she was rescued by her cop son.Rachel Edri is seen with the terrorist at a table inside her shot-up home in Ofakim, located some 25 miles from Gaza, during apparent negotiations with Israeli police.The harrowing image was posted on the Telegram channel “South First Responders.”

“While this hostage standoff ended in the terrorists being killed, and the hostages being liberated, many others did not,” the group wrote on the site, where it said the terrorist was in the midst of negotiations with cops.“We can also see the bullet holes sprayed on the wall from the initial terrorist entry,” it added.On Wednesday, Edri was one of several Israelis invited to meet with President Joe Biden during his whirlwind visit to Israel.He thanked her for defending the Jewish state and she gave him a big hug.

