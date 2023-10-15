Chilling moment pro-Palestine U.Mass students surround reporter, demand to know her ETHNICITY and threaten her with lawyers for covering their protest

Here’s footage of the end of it once I grabbed my phone from my bag. You can hear me responding that they cannot have my number. pic.twitter.com/A2XGurJ4ti — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 12, 2023

Pro-Palestine college activists harassed a journalist covering their protest and allegedly demanded to know her ethnicity as tensions on US campuses continue to escalate in the wake of the Middle East conflict.

Kassy Dillon, a video journalist with Fox News, said she was targeted after leaving an anti-Israel protest at the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus.

‘As I was leaving, two guys kept asking me my ethnicity,’ she tweeted on Thursday. ‘When I got into my car, I was approached by a group of the protesters demanding to know my address and phone number.’

The aggressive exchange comes as pro-Palestine groups across America sparked outrage at their support for Hamas’ brutal attack that killed 1,300 Israelis, with tempers flaring from the other side as Israel launches retaliatory sieges on the Gaza Strip.

