Chilling moment man tries to abduct 4-year-old boy from Walmart

A disturbing surveillance video shows the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Florida Walmart — but the suspect’s wife claimed he was just “joking.”

The footage recorded Friday at the store in Lehigh Acres shows the alleged would-be kidnapper, later identified as Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, 64, walking up to the tot, who was shopping with his family, and grabbing him by the wrist.

Hernandez allegedly told the child “Let’s go” before trying to lead him away, but the boy’s relatives quickly intervened and got him away from the suspect, authorities said.

Hernandez, who was with his wife, then stalked off to finish his shopping and left the store.

“Deputies tirelessly worked alongside our Real Time Intelligence Center Analysts to identify the suspect,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Together, analysts and deputies utilized advanced technology to quickly identify and locate Pintueles Hernandez.”

Within an hour of the thwarted kidnapping, deputies arrived at Hernandez’s home and arrested him on a charge of false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

READ MORE