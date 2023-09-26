Chilling moment attackers choose their victim as he innocently walks past them before they brutally beat him to the ground to steal his backpack

A horrifying video has emerged showing the moment that an innocent man is jumped by two opportunistic muggers on a Chicago street in broad daylight in the latest disturbing crime to occur in the Democratic-led Windy City. The incident occurred on Monday in the Bucktown section of the city. The video begins showing the two attackers wandering through an alley, eventually, at 2:55pm, the victim, 33, nonchalantly walks by his attackers while eating a piece of pizza. The man is then ambushed as one attacker throws him against a chain-link fence. Despite being outnumbered and ambushed, the victim fights back, repeatedly telling the assailants to ‘Get the f*** off me!’ Eventually, he wrestles one of the attackers to the ground around some nearby garbage cans. At the point, the other attacker says: ‘Just let it go!’

