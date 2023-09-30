Chilling moment Arizona woman accused of trying to kill her US Air Force worker husband by poisoning his coffee with BLEACH is seen on hidden kitchen camera pouring suspicious-looking liquid into coffee maker

New surveillance video obtained in case of Arizona woman accused of trying to poison husband. @evapilgrim reports. pic.twitter.com/ljAid52Sq9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 29, 2023

Shocking new footage filmed secretly inside an Arizona home shows the wife of a US Air Force employee repeatedly pouring a liquid he says was bleach into the coffee machine, in what he claims is an attempt to kill him.

Melody Felicano Johnson was arrested in August and charged with attempting to murder Roby Johnson. She had filed for divorce but they still lived together while the process was finalized: he noticed his coffee tasted odd, and began to suspect she was trying to kill him to claim his life insurance policy.

Roby Johnson put a series of hidden cameras inside their home, and the footage was obtained on Friday by ABC News.

One camera caught Melody in the laundry room, pouring bleach from a large bottle into a small container.

READ MORE