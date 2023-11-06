Chilling footage shows Hamas operating out of 2 Gaza hospitals, says Israel — as troops prepare to invade area

Israel released chilling footage Sunday showing what it said were Hamas terrorists operating out of two hospitals around Gaza City — as it vowed to have the enclave surrounded within 48 hours and start street combat.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari presented videos to reporters that he said revealed Hamas agents using an underground entrance tunnel at the Sheikh Hamad Hospital — and also opening fire at Israeli forces from the medical center, the Times of Israel reported.

“If it weren’t enough that we exposed a tunnel under the hospital, the terrorists also shot at our soldiers from within the hospital,” Hagari said.

The IDF spokesman said Israel also uncovered a tunnel network under Indonesian Hospital, as well as rocket launchers stationed near the building.

