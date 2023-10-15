Chilling final texts of Israeli American family murdered by Hamas revealed: ‘They’re here’

An Israeli American family of six killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 texted relatives they had made it to safety – only to then send heartrending messages in their final minutes as they were murdered in their home.

“They’re here. They’re burning us. We’re suffocating,” Yonatan (Johnny) Kedem Siman Tov texted his sister Ranae Butler, who lives in Israel, The Independent reported.

Tov, his wife Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, 35, and their three children — 6-year-old twin girls Shahar and Arbel and 4-year-old son Omer — as well as his mother, Carol Siman Tov, 70, were all killed at the family’s home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz on the outskirts of Gaza.

The family fled to “safe rooms” after Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets. Once inside, they texted family and friends they were safe.

“Hi guys, we got into the shelter in our house, we are all going OK,” Tamar texted a loved one.

But an hour later, the messages stopped.

Hamas militants had broken into their home and gunned them down in their safe room.

