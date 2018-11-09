DAILY MAIL:

What is believed to be the chilling final Facebook post of the gunman who killed 11 in a California bar has been revealed.

Ian David Long, 28, stormed into the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, firing into the crowd before turning the gun on himself.

A law enforcement source who has been briefed on the investigation says that investigators believe they have identified a Facebook post that Long wrote moments before the shooting, according to CNN.

The post, which has since been deleted, read: ‘I hope people call me insane… (laughing emojis).. wouldn’t that just be a big ball of irony?

‘Yeah.. I’m insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is ‘hopes and prayers’.. or ‘keep you in my thoughts’… every time… and wonder why these keep happening…’

The remarkable post, which uses language common to gun control advocates, could not be independently confirmed by DailyMail.com.

Long, a Marine combat veteran who investigators said may have had PTSD, was a regular at the bar where the shooting occurred, several of his friends said.

He likely would have been aware that the country music bar was a regular gathering spot for survivors of the Las Vegas massacre last year, in which 58 were killed at a country music festival.