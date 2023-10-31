Chilling echoes of the Nazis as 60 Stars of David are spray-painted over buildings in Paris

Dozens of blue Stars of David have been found painted overnight on buildings in several areas of Paris and its surrounding suburbs.The French capital has been rocked by a series of antisemitic incidents in recent days, amid tensions between communities over the Israel-Gaza conflict.About 60 blue stars were found graffitied on several buildings in Paris’s 14th arrondissement overnight.

More stars were found in Saint-Ouen, a northern suburb, daubed on the home of a resident accompanied by inscriptions such as ‘Palestine will overcome’ amid tensions over the on-going Israel-Gaza war in the Middle East.Some online suggested the buildings belonged to Jewish residents, and others said the stars were a chilling echo of Nazi Germany and the Second World War.

