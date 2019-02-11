THE SUN:

ANTI-Semitic graffiti sprayed on a bagel shop in Paris has recalled the darkest days of the Holocaust.

The word “Juden” – German for Jew – was sprayed in yellow paint on the window of a bagel shop in the city’s 4th arrondissement on Saturday night.

This is the historic area of the capital city where thousands of men, women and children were rounded up by collaborating French police and German soldiers during the Second World War.

Many had to wear yellow stars identifying their religion, and their businesses were ‘tagged’ with the word Jew, before they were taken to their deaths in concentration camps.

“An anti-Semitic tag in the middle of Paris,” said France’s Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, as he reacted to the latest outrage.

He added: “One too many. Juden in yellow letters, as if the most tragic lessons of history no longer enlighten [our] consciences.

“Our answer: to do everything to make sure the perpetrator of this outrage is prosecuted. Our pledge – don’t let anything pass.”

Gilles Abecassis, the owner of the Bagelstein shop on the Ile St Louis said: “We discovered this tag on Saturday morning and it was probably done overnight from Friday to Saturday.”