The Sun:

IRAN today pinpointed 35 “key US targets” for revenge after its top general was assassinated – with America expecting retaliation “within weeks”.

Hours later, rockets were fired near the US Embassy in Baghdad and at an airbase housing American troops, according to reports.

The two attacks came just hours after mourners chanted “death to America” at the funeral of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

A retaliation attack from Iran could be seen “within weeks” either at home or abroad, a senior congressional staffer told Time Magazine.

The chilling flag display is seen as a clear warning the Islamic Republic is ready to fulfil its worrying pledge to strike back at America and Donald Trump.