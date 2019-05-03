PJ MEDIA:

The boldness of the left when it comes to their advocacy of abortion shouldn’t surprise us anymore. With states like New York passing permissive abortion laws and other states considering allowing doctors to kill babies nearly to birth, there’s not much to shock us anymore.

Not so fast. Alabama State Representative John Rogers, a Democrat, spoke out against new abortion restrictions that the legislature is considering. What he said could chill you to the bone.

Here’s Democratic state rep. John Rogers opposing an abortion ban in Alabama: “It ought to be a woman’s choice. . . . Some kids are unwanted. So you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them into the world unwanted, unloved, then send them to the electric chair.” pic.twitter.com/WMvTKBWipg — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) May 1, 2019

Rogers began with the same tired tropes that abortion is a woman’s right to choose and that he as a man wouldn’t dare presume to tell a woman what to do with her body. Then he used these words: “Some kids are unwanted. So you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them into the world unwanted, unloved, then send them to the electric chair.”