NEW YORK POST:

U.S. Coast Guard released this video on Tuesday of a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responding to the fatal Conception boat fire off Santa Cruz Island. Rescue crews searched approx. 160-sq. miles over the next 23 hours. More: https://t.co/7NAWrnvhtK pic.twitter.com/TeX0KUYktD September 3, 2019

Eerie footage from a US Coast Guard chopper captured the destruction of the diving boat Conception as it burned off the coast of southern California early Monday.Smoke pours from the ravaged craft as the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flies overhead and rescue boats frantically head toward the scene, according to the footage posted online by a Los Angeles Fox-TV affiliate.