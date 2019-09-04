Chilling aerial footage emerges of fateful Santa Cruz boat engulfed in flames

NEW YORK POST:

Eerie footage from a US Coast Guard chopper captured the destruction of the diving boat Conception as it burned off the coast of southern California early Monday.Smoke pours from the ravaged craft as the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flies overhead and rescue boats frantically head toward the scene, according to the footage posted online by a Los Angeles Fox-TV affiliate.

More from the NY Post

