Chilling 911 call made by Florida teen Derek Rosa accused of ‘stabbing his mom multiple times to death in front of his newborn sister’

This is the chilling 911 call made by a 13-year-old Florida boy who allegedly ‘stabbed his mom multiple times in front of his two week old sister before taking pictures of the crime.’Derek Rosa, from Hialeah, Florida, is accused of savagely murdering his mother, Irena Garcia, 39, in her bedroom last Thursday.When responding officers arrived on scene Garcia was lying dead with multiple stab wounds to the neck as her new born daughter lay unharmed nearby her.Rosa appeared stoic in the mugshot, his eyes deadpan, after he was slapped with a first degree murder charge.The young teen will be tried as an adult and did not appear at his first hearing in court today. He’s being held at the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation facility.The chilling 911 call has since been released, with Rosa telling the dispatcher that he was planning on taking his own life after he took pictures of his mom’s body.

