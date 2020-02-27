NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A well-known psychologist and hospital executive who treated children for a variety of mental health issues, including sexual abuse, has been indicted on 145 child porn felonies following a months-long investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office, authorities announced Thursday. Dr. Gregory Ramey, 70, was the vice president for outpatient services and a child psychologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital until he was fired last summer. “This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor is gut-wrenchingly horrible,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. “Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting — vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection.”

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS