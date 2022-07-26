The co-founder and director of a clinic that aids in children’s sex change attempts, Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, has received money as a consultant from two pharmaceutical companies that are both under investigation for advertising puberty blockers.

Rosenthal is the cofounder and medical director of the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center.

He received $38,704 from pharmaceutical companies between the years of 2015 and 2021, more than 98% of United States endocrinologists did, according to a report from Care Dash, a site that uses public records to track the money that doctors have received as compensation from pharmaceutical companies.

Of that sum, $16,765 came from Endo Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie; payments were linked directly to their products Supprelin LA and Lupron, which are both used off-label as puberty blockers for children who are attempting to change their sex. Public records reveal that Rosenthal has accepted consulting fees from both AbbVie and Endo Pharmaceuticals.

