ABC NEWS:

A Chicago teenager said her survival instincts took over this week when she and her younger siblings fought off a carjacker who stole their family’s vehicle and allegedly threatened to shoot them if they refused to get out.

“This dude just jumps in the car and he looks back and I realize it’s not my dad, so I go, ‘Who are you,'” 16-year-old Imama recalled in an interview with ABC’s Chicago station WLS. “I was just scared for my life, I didn’t know what to do.”

“And he starts driving really fast, going in like a zig-zag pattern. … “I started yelling, I’m like ‘Who are you?’ And he goes, ‘Get out or I’m going to shoot you.”

The terrifying ordeal unfolded on Chicago’s north side at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday while Imama, her 10-year-old brother and their 5-year-old sister were waiting for their father to return from grabbing dinner.

That’s when a male suspect allegedly jumped inside and sped off.

“I was in panic mode, like, I wanted to cry but I knew I had to do something that can help,” she added.