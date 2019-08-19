NEW YORK POST:

Shocking video shows a bull slowly being killed in front of cheering children as young as 6 at a bullfighting school.

European animal rights group One Voice infiltrated a French bullfighting school as part of the group’s push to ban the centers that it says only give an “education of sadism.”

The group produced disturbing video of the children watching as bulls are teased and ultimately killed, with one shown getting gored in the back of the head after collapsing, soaked in blood.