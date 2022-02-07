Breitbart

Bouncy castles have been set up for the kids in Ottawa. The "small fringe minority" is out of control. pic.twitter.com/yZ62VUeb7d — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 6, 2022

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson described the presence of children playing in bouncy castles at the Freedom Convoy demonstration as “disturbing” in a video interview with CTV News on Sunday. Watson is 60, unmarried, and without children. Ottawa residents living near the demonstration on Parliament Hill and nearby downtown areas are enduring “a living hell,” Watson claims. He emphasized that they “have been through hell.” He stated, “It’s disturbing when you see the protest turning into what looks like some kind of a fun carnival, where they’ve got bouncy castles and hot tubs and saunas, a complete insult to the people who are putting up with this nonsense for the last seven days, and it shows great deal of insensitivity.” Breitbart News recorded video of a bouncy castle with playing children on Saturday. Dozens of children were observed with parents attending the demonstration on and around Wellington Street adjacent Canada’s federal legislature. CBC, the left-wing state-funded broadcaster, reported on the presence of saunas and bouncy castles at the protest. “They shouldn’t be bringing in hot tubs, and they shouldn’t be bringing bouncy castles,” Watson repeated. “That’s just ridiculous. That should have been stopped.”

Read more at Breitbart