PJ MEDIA:

On Friday, the pro-family group MassResistance revealed that a performer at “Drag Queen Story Hour” at the Houston Public Library (HPL) is, in fact, a convicted child sex offender. HPL confirmed the report, apologized, and insisted the drag queen was never alone with the children.

MassResistance revealed that 32-year-old Alberto Garza, who goes by the stage name Tatiana Mala-Niña, was convicted in 2008 for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy. The library had not run a background check on any of the drag queens.

“If they had done their job and due diligence, they might have said wait — maybe it’s not a good idea to have a sex offender who at 200 pounds and 5-foot-11 assaulted an 8-year-old boy,” Tracy Shannon, a leader of the Houston chapter of MassResistance, told reporters on Friday.

MassResistance noted that members of the Houston City Council supported Drag Queen Story Hour, shooting down worries from parents. Mike Laster, an openly gay member of the city council, asked, “What are you afraid of?” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told parents with MassResistance that drag queens are “role models” for the Houston community.