THE NEWS TRIBUNE:



During a child porn investigation, Vancouver, Wash., police officers found a video of a man peeing in milkshake mix at an Arby’s restaurant. By Joshua Bessex

A child porn investigation took another disgusting turn when Vancouver police officers found a video of a man peeing in milkshake mix at an Arby’s restaurant, Washington authorities reported.

The man, a night manager at the restaurant, told police he urinated in the milkshake mix for sexual gratification at least twice, Vancouver police said in a news release.

Police found no indication that Arby’s or other employees were aware of the incidents.

“The alleged actions of the former franchised employee are abhorrent and unacceptable,” an Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement to KTTV. “We have taken immediate action with the franchise group who terminated the former employee and is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.”

Investigators are seeking anyone who bought a milkshake at the 221 NE 104th Ave. restaurant on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, the release said.

READ MORE