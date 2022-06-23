Breitbart

One year ago, a share of Walt Disney Co. stock was worth nearly $180.00. Today, it’s worth — laughably — just $93. As Red State, who first reported on this, points out: “Disney stock has plummeted nearly 50 percent as their political-infused productions continue to turn away audiences and garner angry fan reactions.” I’ll get to that in a moment, but let’s not forget Disney’s decision to come out in favor of grooming prepubescent children grooming with gay porn in schools. As I wrote in March, that was the brand game-changer of all brand game-changers. What Disney has done is like Skippy putting dog poop in its peanut butter, like tofu putting meat in its tofu, like Charmin putting sandpaper in its toilet paper….

By openly embracing child grooming, Disney has imploded everything the Disney brand stands for. This company is no longer a safe bet. Instead, it has betrayed itself and its customer base: normal, everyday, American families—you know, the 99 percent of families who would never expose a small child to a drag queen. Allow me to put it this way… When Disney can’t open the latest chapter of its most iconic animated franchise — Toy Story — it’s all over. Disney’s woketardery has already destroyed Star Wars as a film franchise, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hit (Dr. Strange 2) and miss (The Eternals).

Disney is giving everything up, and since you can’t force people to watch or enjoy something that either makes them uncomfortable or exposes their children to human sexuality before they are ready, Disney is floundering.

