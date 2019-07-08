CBS DENVER:

Protesters were kept behind a fence with a strong police presence outside an all ages drag show in Denver on Sunday. About a dozen young people participated in the show which caused some controversy.

The show on Sunday was organized by Mile High Comics and the spotlight quickly turned away from the stage and focused on the controversy.

Children making their way into the venue were escorted by adults, many of them wearing earphones to drown out the protests.

“These kids are so brave. To be able to share their gifts and their talents,” said Elizabeth Mitchell. “I am a Christian and because I am a mother of a gay child and because my granddaughter is performing in this today. There is a lot of emotion and a lot of conflict for me.”