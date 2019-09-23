NEW YORK POST:

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg condemned global leaders at a UN climate change summit Monday for failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions — repeatedly asking, “How dare you?”

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean,” said the visibly emotional 16-year-old Swedish girl, who recently sailed across the Atlantic aboard a zero-carbon sailboat.

“Yet you have come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she added.

Thunberg told the UN that even the strictest emissions cuts being discussed only give the world a 50 percent chance of limiting future warming to 0.72 degrees Fahrenheit from now, which is a global goal.