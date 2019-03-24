The San Antonio City Council has rejected the inclusion of Chick-fil-A from the new Food, Beverage and Retail Prime Concession Agreement for the San Antonio International Airport. The city has banned the chicken chain from setting up shop in the airport due to the company’s alleged ‘legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.’ In a statement, a rep for Chick-fil-A said they would ‘still welcome the opportunity to have a thoughtful dialogue with the city council.’ Wayfarers passing through San Antonio International Airport will be out of luck if they’re craving Chick-fil-A’s crispy chicken or waffle fries, as the city council has banned the chicken-centric chain from opening up shop in the air hub due to the company’s alleged “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.” On Thursday, six members of the San Antonio City Council rejected the inclusion of Chick-fil-A from the new Food, Beverage and Retail Prime Concession Agreement for the airport, KTSA reports. The seven-year contract for concession management at the terminal is expected to create $2.1 million in revenue for the Texas city; the motion that passed gave the green light to food shops including Smoke Shack and Local Coffee.

