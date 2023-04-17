Chicago’s mayor-elect said the city should not demonize the teens who organized a ‘Teen Takeover’ of the Loop over the weekend, even after the event turned violent with cars burnt cars and minors shot.

Brandon Johnson, 47, said Sunday he does not ‘condone the destructive activity’ and that it’s ‘unacceptable and has no place’ in Chicago, but that it should not be used as a way to vilify the group.

‘However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities,’ said Johnson, a progressive Democrat.

Shocking footage showed some teenagers jumping on top of a bus while others started a massive brawl after descending on Millennium Park and attempting to breach barricades.

Gunshots rang out with rounds striking two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 who were reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday. Cars were also left vandalized near East Washington Street in the Windy City, including a Tesla which is worth about $120,000.

READ MORE