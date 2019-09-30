NEW YORK POST:

The driver of an SUV that plowed through a Chicagoland mall obsessively researched the center online prior to the mayhem that sparked more than 100 terrified calls to 911, prosecutors said.

Javier Garcia, 22, has been charged with terrorism and held without bond for the Sept. 20 carnage that was caught on a now-viral video viewed more than 10 million times.

In the day before his attack, Garcia conducted 124 internet searches on Woodfield Mall in suburban Schaumburg, including the stores inside and street and aerial views, prosecutors said in Leighton Criminal Court on Sunday.

The bipolar suspect also searched a former teacher at least 21 times, although no further explanation was given in court, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Garcia had smashed his black Chevrolet Trailblazer through double doors into a Sears — prompting more than 100 calls to 911, according to the reports.